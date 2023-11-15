‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Hits 22-Week Ratings High | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” hit a 22-week ratings high, averaging 1.1 million viewers in the last week of October, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, the daytime talk show fronted by Drew Barrymore averaged a 0.8 household rating, marking its 22nd week of growth.

In terms of month-to-month improvement, “The Drew Barrymore Show” was up 6% in total viewers and improved 7% in household ratings in November of this year when compared to October’s performance. The daytime talker was also up 4% among women 25-54 from October to November.

To date, “The Drew Barrymore Show” has become the No. 3 most-watched syndicated talk show in both households ratings and among total viewers, behind only “Live With Kelly and Mark” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Barrymore’s show also tied for second place in terms of viewership among adults 25-54.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” also saw impressive gains on the digital front, as the show was saw the highest views among all daytime talk shows across platforms this past weekend. On Friday, “The Drew Barrymore Show” tallied 4.7 million total views — with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” coming in at second place with 3.9 million views — and garnered 5.7 million total views on Saturday, with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” also trailing behind in second place with 4.8 million views.

Since the premiere of the show’s Season 4 premiere on Oct. 16, the show’s reach on social media has see an additional 110 million views, 10 million engagements and 350,000 followers.

The daytime talk show’s ratings success follows controversy surrounding the show’s return to production amid the WGA strike, which lasted early May to late September. Upon the show’s return to filming on Sept. 11 without its writers, members of the writers guild picketed its production, leading Barrymore to pause production by Sept. 17. Once the strike concluded, the show picked up again on Oct. 16.