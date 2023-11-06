You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has risen to become the No. 2 most-watched talk show among women 18-34 this season, behind only “Live with Kelly and Mark,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

This season, the daytime talk show has also distinguished itself as the No. 3 most-watched talk show among viewers 18-34, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day, behind “Live with Kelly and Mark” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is currently tied for the third most-watched talk show in the 18-34 demo with “Sherri.”

Whereas “The Jennifer Hudson Show” tied for the tenth most-watched talk show among women 18-34 and tied for eighth most-watched talk show among viewers 18-34 last October, as compared to last season, the talk show is up 43% in viewership among women 18-34 and up 33% in viewership among adults 18-34.

This season has also posted impressive growth across the country, with the show boosting its viewership by 100% among adults 18-34 on KTTV-TV in Los Angeles, WFLD-TV in Chicago and WATL-TV in Atlantic, according to Nielsen figures. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is also delivering a 300% increase on WTFX-TV in Philadelphia.

To date, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has also retained 94% of its prior viewership among adults 25-54, marking the second strong year-to-year retention among talk shows in the key demo, behind only “The Kelly Clarkson Show’s” 98% rating retention. The day time talk show is averaging a greater retention than the average syndicated talk show average of 83%, per Nielsen figures.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which premiered its most recent season on Oct. 2, is produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, and is distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Hudson hosts and executive produces the daytime talk show alongside EPs Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III. LaNeé Griffin serves as an co-executive producer on the show.