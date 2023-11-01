You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 debuted to the largest audience any “Real Housewives” series has seen since 2020.

As viewers tuned in to the new season launch on Wednesday, Oct. 25, “RHOBH” scored a total viewership of 2.5 million and drew in 1.2 million viewers in the 18-49 demo across platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day viewing figures.

Viewership for the Season 13 premiere exceeded that of last installment’s debut, as the Oct. 25 episode was up 7% in total viewers and 12% in demo viewers from the Season 12 launch. With the boost, the “RHOBH” Season 13 premiere stands as the most-watched “Real Housewives” season premiere both in terms of total viewers and in the 18-49 demo since 2020, according to three-day viewing data across platforms

The premiere also debuted to impressive numbers on Peacock, as the Oct. 25 episode became the streamer’s most-watched Bravo next-day season premiere in terms of both total viewers and in 18-49 demo within its first three days.

Elsewhere on Bravo, the “Winter House” Season 3 premiere scored 976,000 total viewers and 567,000 viewers in the demo during its Oct. 24 launch in three days of viewing across platforms, up 5% in total viewers and up 14% in demo viewers from the previous season.

The launch also performed well on Peacock, as the Oct. 24 episode became the most-watched season premiere of the “Winter House” and “Summer House” franchise on the streaming platform.

With the fall season well underway at Bravo, upcoming season premieres include “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 6, which debuts Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 8, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and “Married to Medicine” Season 10, which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT.

Hailing from Evolution Media for Bravo, “RHOBH” is executive produced by Alex Baskin, Darren Ward, Maryam Jahanbin, Joe Kingsley Brian McCarthy and Andy Cohen.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes of “Winter House” dropping Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes of both series will available to stream the next day on Peacock.