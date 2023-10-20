With the fall TV season well underway, broadcasters are beginning to get a sense of whether they have a hit on their hands with their new shows — and if fans will keep showing up for long-standing unscripted favorites as the Hollywood strikes has kept scripted fare off the schedule.

Several of this season’s launches benefitted from NFL game lead-ins, including overall ratings winner “60 minutes” (CBS), which scored a 1.73 rating in the key 18-49 broadcast demo during its Sept. 17 debut, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. This season’s runner-up for highest rating was Fox’s “Krapopolis,” which premiered as the most-watched animation series debut of the past decade with a 1.18