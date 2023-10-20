Fall TV Broadcast Premiere Ratings: How ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and CW Shows Stack Up

Ratings

From favorites like “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Voice” to newcomers “Krapopolis” and “Yellowstone,” here are the winners of the 2023 season so far

With the fall TV season well underway, broadcasters are beginning to get a sense of whether they have a hit on their hands with their new shows — and if fans will keep showing up for long-standing unscripted favorites as the Hollywood strikes has kept scripted fare off the schedule.

Several of this season’s launches benefitted from NFL game lead-ins, including overall ratings winner “60 minutes” (CBS), which scored a 1.73 rating in the key 18-49 broadcast demo during its Sept. 17 debut, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. This season’s runner-up for highest rating was Fox’s “Krapopolis,” which premiered as the most-watched animation series debut of the past decade with a 1.18

