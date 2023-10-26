You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“Live With Kelly and Mark” scored its highest week of viewership in terms of both total viewers and household ratings since April, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the week of Oct. 9, the daytime talk show scored 2.38 million total viewers and a 1.61 rating, marking its strongest week in both measurements since the weeks of April 17 and April 24, respectively. Additionally, airings during the Oct. 9 week saw a boost in ratings figures from last week, with household ratings up 7%, total viewership up 5% and viewing among women ages 25-54 up 4% as the demo scored a 0.51 rating.

Among households, total viewership and women 25-54, “Live With Kelly and Mark” secured its place as the week’s No. 1 most-watched network or syndicated daytime talk show, and also became the week’s most-watched entertainment talk show as it dominated across all daytime and late-night entertainment talk shows.

As compared to the same week last season, which began on Oct. 10, 2022, the Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa-led show grew 5% vs. last season’s viewership of 2.27 million, and was up 2% in household ratings as compared to last year’s 1.57 rating. The Oct. 9 week marked the fifth time in sixth weeks that “Live” improved its year-over-year total viewership.

The week’s Wednesday and Thursday episodes of “Live” tied with a 1.65 household rating, marking the show’s highest-rated telecast in the nearly six months since April 21.

With impressive gains during the week of Oct. 7, “Live with Kelly and Mark” is averaging 2.27 million total viewers during the 2023-2024 season, up 5% in total viewers as compared to comparable weeks during last season, which saw an average total viewership of 2.17 million. With the growth, “Live” is among three syndicated talk shows to experience yearly growth.

This season, “Live” has become the No. 1 most-watched entertainment talk show in terms of total viewers — as it averages 2.27 million total viewers — household rating — as it averages a 1.51 rating — as well as among women 25-54, as the show averages a 0.52 demo rating.

Among women 25-54, “Live with Kelly and Mark’s” demo rating of 0.52 rating boosts the show to become the most-watched daytime talk show of the season, marking its fifth consecutive season to score the No. 1 daytime talk show in the demo.