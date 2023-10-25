You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“Monday Night Football” has scored another viewership touch down.

As football fans tuned into watch the Minnesota Vikings deliver a 22-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the game, which aired at 8:15 p.m. ET, drew in 18.64 million viewers as it aired across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL+. Monday night’s total viewership across linear and streaming was up 57% from Week 7 last year, which saw the Bears vs. Patriots game garnering 11.9 million viewers.

The Vikings-49ers game also locked down the highest Week 7 viewership ESPN has seen since 2006, beating both the 2006 Giants-Cowboys game, which drew in 16.03 million viewers, and the 2010 Giants-Cowboys game that scored 17.95 million viewers.

Across channels and platforms, viewership for the Vikings-49ers game peaked from 10:45 to 11 p.m ET as the telecast reached 20.7 million viewers. Throughout the second half of the game, which ran from approximately 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m, ET, average viewership hit over 20 million viewers.

As expected, “Monday Night Football” became the night’s most-watched primetime telecast in terms of both total viewers as well as all key demographics. On ESPN2, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” saw a total viewership of 1.07 million viewers, marking the alternate telecast’s 23rd consecutive episode that scored over a million viewers.

With nine games aired this season, “Monday Night Football” has delivered an average viewership of 15.5 million, marking a 10% rise in viewership as compared to 2022, despite an added double header for this season’s Week 3. Without viewership for Week 3, this season’s Monday Night Football is up 19% in year-over-year viewership, averaging 16.7 million viewers.

Last week, “Monday Night Football” averaged 10.72 million viewers on ABC during the telecast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers game, making the game the most-watched and highest program of the week.