President Joe Biden’s Israel-Hamas address landed in the top 10 most-watched broadcast programs of the week.

While the Oval Office speech scored nearly 22 million total viewers as it aired on Thursday night across six broadcast channels and three cable news networks, the ABC telecast of the speech, which ran from 8 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. ET drew in 4.65 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The address on ABC, which addressed both the Hamas attacks and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, ranked as the seventh most-watched program of the week among all other weeknight primetime programming from last Friday to this Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown.