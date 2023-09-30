CBS’ ‘Survivor’ and NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Split This Week’s Broadcast TV Ratings Wins | Charts

Ratings

TheWrap’s breakdown ranks the 10 highest-rated and most-watched programs

Survivor-The-Voice
Courtesy of CBS, NBC

In a week packed full of fall premieres, the launches of CBS’ “Survivor” and NBC’s “The Voice” stood out as winners, both behind ABC’s Monday Night Football, of course.

The Eagles vs. Buccaneers game, which kicked off at 7:15 p.m and continued through 10:17 p.m., drew in 13.72 million viewers and a rating of 3.84 in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. As expected, the game nabbed the highest rating and highest total viewership among all other weekday primetime programming from last Friday to this Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown.

The debut of “Survivor” Season 45 scored the second-highest rating of the week with a 0.84

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.