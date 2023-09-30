In a week packed full of fall premieres, the launches of CBS’ “Survivor” and NBC’s “The Voice” stood out as winners, both behind ABC’s Monday Night Football, of course.

The Eagles vs. Buccaneers game, which kicked off at 7:15 p.m and continued through 10:17 p.m., drew in 13.72 million viewers and a rating of 3.84 in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. As expected, the game nabbed the highest rating and highest total viewership among all other weekday primetime programming from last Friday to this Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown.

The debut of “Survivor” Season 45 scored the second-highest rating of the week with a 0.84