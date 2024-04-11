“S.W.A.T.” has escaped cancellation once again.

The Shemar Moore-led procedual has been renewed for an eighth season at CBS, reversing the network’s previous decision to end the show with Season 7. The drama series will return for the 2024-2025 broadcast season, marking its eighth year on the network.

“S.W.A.T.” has been down this road before, as the Season 7 renewal last May marked a shocking reversal of its previous cancellation, which was set to end with its Season 6 finale, which aired in May 2023.

“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of ‘S.W.A.T.’!,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at Sony, CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.”

Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope added, “Led by the unstoppable Shemar Moore, ‘S.W.A.T.’ has captivated viewers since its premiere in 2017, and with every renewal, we are amazed at how passionate and dedicated the fans of this show are.

“Thank you to Amy Reisenbach and our partners at CBS for continuing to believe in the show and the incredible work of the cast and crew,” Pope continued. “Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is so proud of the world that Shawn, Aaron, Andy and the entire ‘S.W.A.T.’ team have created, and we congratulate them on coming back for another year.”

Following the show’s abrupt cancellation just weeks ahead of its Season 6 finale, Moore shared his disapointment in the decision on social media, noting that it “[made] no sense” given “we’re the best show Friday nights at 8 o’clock for CBS. The last two years, we’ve been killing it.”

Two days later, CBS reversed the decision and renewed “S.W.A.T.” for a seventh and final season, with Reisenbach and Pope writing in a joint statement, “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.’”

The drama series was then renewed for a 13-episode order that would “give closure to the show’s storylines and characters.” Moore was also upped to an executive producer for the season.

Season 7 premiered in February 2024, and is currently rolling out its season, with several weeks left prior to its season finale.

“’S.W.A.T.’ IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become,” Moore said. “I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for ‘S.W.A.T.’! It is entirely because of this support that ‘S.W.A.T.’ will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me.”

The star and EP added that he loves his ‘S.W.A.T.’ “crew, cast and writers and producers. We have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and Sony for believing in ‘S.W.A.T.’ and giving us this opportunity to shine!”

In its seventh season, “S.W.A.T.” is currently averaging 8.8 million viewers per episode, according to live-plus-35-day multiplatform viewing, marking an 11% uptick in viewership from last year.

“It’s a privilege to get to deliver more ‘S.W.A.T.’ stories to our incredible fans. This Season 8 pickup is a testament to our showrunner Andy Dettmann, Shemar Moore, the rest of our talented cast and our dedicated crew who continue to produce television that resonates with so many people,” executive producer and coshowrunner Shawn Ryan said in a statement. “We’re grateful to CBS, Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios for the opportunity.”

“All of us at ‘S.W.A.T.’ are thrilled by the news of a Season 8. Shemar and I had many conversations throughout the production of Season 7, confident that if we continued to tell great stories punctuated by ‘S.W.A.T.’s’ signature action, our amazing fans would stay with us, giving us a good shot at another season,” coshowrunner and executive producer Andrew Dettmann added. “At the end of the day, this is the well-deserved payoff for all the time, energy and effort put in by an incredible cast and crew working with the constant support of our partners at Sony Pictures Television and everyone at CBS. We look forward to an exciting Season 8.”

In addition to Moore, the series stars Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes and Anna Enger Ritch. EPs for the show, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios, include Shawn Ryan, Andrew Dettmann, Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Shemar Moore and James Scura.

“S.W.A.T.” joins CBS’ recent renewals, which include “NCIS,” “The Neighborhood,” “NCIS: Sydney,” all three “FBI” series, as well as “Tracker,” “Ghosts” and “Fire Country.”