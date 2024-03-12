‘Ghosts’ and ‘Fire Country’ Renewed by CBS

“Ghosts” and “Fire Country” will return to CBS, the network announced Tuesday.

CBS renewed both series for the 2024-2025 season, granting “Ghosts” a fourth season while “Fire Country” earns a third. The shows will return alongside the Justin Hartley-led “Tracker,” which was recently renewed for a sophomore season.

First premiering in October 2021 on CBS, “Ghosts” follows Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) in the American adaptation of the BBC comedy. Sam and Jay are a struggling young couple whose prayers are answered when they inherit a country house, which turns out to be filled with the spirits of previous residents.

“Ghosts” is currently averaging more than 10.2 million viewers, according to live-plus-seven-day multiplatform viewing across broadcast and streaming — up 2% from last year — and streaming viewership for the comedy has seen a 64% uptick year over year, and it ranked as the most-watched comedy on Paramount+ in February.

“Fire Country” stars series cocreator Max Theriot as Bode Donovan, a convict who enlists to become a firefighter in order to reduce his sentence and ends up being sent back to his hometown, where he is forced to confront his past traumas as he works alongside his estranged family.

In its second season, “Fire Country” is averaging 9.21 million multiplatform viewers, according to live-plus-seven-day viewing figures, marking a 7% uptick from Season 1.

“’Ghosts’ and ‘Fire Country’ are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

The news comes as the network prepares to send off longrunning Chuck Lorre-created favorites “Bob Hearts Abishola,” which will end with its fifth season, as well as “Young Sheldon,” which concludes with its seventh season. CBS also recently granted series orders to a “Young Sheldon” spin-off series centered on new parents Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment), as well as a “NCIS” prequel series surrounding young Gibbs (Austin Stowell).

“Ghosts” premieres Thursdays at 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET/PT and “Fire Country” airs Fridays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Both series stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ for Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers, and are available on-demand the day after new episodes air for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.