CBS has granted a series order to a “Young Sheldon” spin-off series centered on new parents Georgie and Mandy.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are set to reprise their roles in the new half-hour, multi-camera comedy, which is slated to launch during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

Created by “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” EPs Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, the new series will follow “Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage,” according to the official logline.

The new series expands the “The Big Bang Theory” universe further after introducing George Marshall “Georgie” Cooper Jr. as the older brother of Sheldon (Iain Armitage) in “Young Sheldon.” Amanda “Mandy” McAllister is introduced in Season 5 when she and Georgie become romantically involved with Mandy ending up pregnant.

Despite the pair both lying about their ages when they first meet — Georgie was 17, Mandy was 29 — Season 6 sees the birth of Mandy and Georgie’s daughter, Constance Cooper, and the pair gets engaged during the Season 6 finale.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

The new series, whose title has yet to be revealed, also continues Lorre’s involvement at CBS, as both “Young Sheldon” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” come to an end with their spring seasons. Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. is set to produce the new show in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to ‘Young Sheldon,’ the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” Lorre, Molaro and Holland said. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

New episodes of “Young Sheldon’s” seventh and final season premiere Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the series finale dropping on Thursday, May 16, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.