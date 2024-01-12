‘Young Sheldon’ Spin-Off in the Works at CBS

The follow-up will focus on new parents Georgie and Mandy, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

As “Young Sheldon” closes out its seven-season run this spring, a new spin-off of the Chuck Lorre show is near a series order at CBS, TheWrap has learned.

Warner Bros. TV and CBS are in talks to develop a new series surrounding new parents Georgie and Mandy, according to an individual with knowledge of the deal. The couple is played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment on “Young Sheldon.”

The series, set to be written by Lorre and “Young Sheldon” executive producers Steve Holland and Steven Molaro, would receive a straight-to-series order should the deals close. CBS and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment.

The new spin-off series would extend both “The Big Bang Theory” universe, as well as Lorre’s involvement at CBS, as both “Young Sheldon” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” come to an end with their upcoming seasons.

In “Young Sheldon,” which takes “The Big Bang Theory” fans back to the beginning of Sheldon Cooper’s genius, George Marshall “Georgie” Cooper Jr. is the older brother of Sheldon (Iain Armitage). Amanda “Mandy” McAllister is not introduced until Season 5 when Georgie, who is 17 at the time, meets Mandy, who is 29 at the time.

Both Georgie and Mandy lie about their ages when they first meet (Georgie says he’s 21 while Mandy says she’s 25), though all is revealed when Mandy finds out she’s pregnant. In Season 6, Mandy gives birth to their child, Constance Cooper, who is named after the Cooper family’s Meemaw. The pair get engaged in the Season 6 finale.

In addition to the CBS spin-off, a second spin-off series to “The Big Bang Theory” from Lorre is in the works at Max.

Also at Max, Lorre’s new show “Bookie,” which stars Sebastian Maniscalco as veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny, was recently renewed for a second season.

Season 7 of “Young Sheldon” is set to premiere Feb. 15, with its one-hour series finale debuting on May 16.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

