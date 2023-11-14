‘Young Sheldon’ to End After 7 Seasons on CBS

“Young Sheldon” won’t return for an eighth season on CBS, the network announced Tuesday.

“The Big Bang Theory” prequel series will end after its upcoming seventh season, which is slated to premiere Feb. 15. “Young Sheldon” will bow out with a one-hour series finale on May 16.

Created, written and executive produced by mega producer Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, “Young Sheldon” takes “Big Bang Theory” fans back to the beginning of Sheldon Cooper’s genius. Iain Armitage stars as Sheldon, whose unique gift in mathematics and science doesn’t quite give him a leg up in the land where church and football are king, according to the show’s official logline.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” executive producers Steve Holland, Molaro and Lorre said in a joint statement. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, ‘Young Sheldon’ proved lightning can strike twice,” CBS president Amy Reisenbach said. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen, and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

While “Young Sheldon” will come to a close this spring, a second spin-off series to “The Big Bang Theory” from Lorre is in the works at Max.

Hailing from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, EPs for the single-camera, half-hour comedy include Lorre, Molaro, Holland, Nick Bakay, “The Big Band Theory” star Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

In addition to Armitage, “Young Sheldon” also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Parsons, who narrates as the adult Sheldon.