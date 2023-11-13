CBS Sets Post-Strike Return Dates for ‘NCIS,’ ‘Young Sheldon’

CBS has dropped its winter schedule for the end of 2023 and start of 2024 with some variations from its previously announced lineup. This new schedule includes the return dates for beloved shows such as “NCIS,” “Young Sheldon,” “FBI” and “Ghosts.”

With this lineup, the network has become the first to announce its winter lineup following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

CBS’ premiere week will start right after the Super Bowl as the network plans to use the widely-watched game to promote its upcoming scripted and reality series. Following that Feb. 11 game, returning shows such as “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “FBI,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Young Sheldon,” “Ghosts,” “So Help Me Todd,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Fire Country,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Equalizer” and “CSI: Vegas” will air new episodes.

Additionally, “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” will launch later in the season for a consecutive run of episodes that will carry on into May. “Survivor” will return with a pair of two-hour episodes for its premiere on Feb. 28 and its second episode on March 6. Afterwards, it will be followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season. “The Amazing Race” will also return with 90-minute episodes starting March 13.

The network will additionally use NFL Playoff games in January and The Grammys on Feb. 4 as promotional opportunities. Most new and returning scripted series are planning to have 10 to 13 episodes rather than the typical 20 to 22 episode seasons and are expected to run from February to May.

“Tracker,” the upcoming action-adventure drama starring Justin Hartley, will still air following the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. CBS will also air “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” spin-off “Elsbeth,” which stars Carrie Preston, in the coming months. That will now premiere on Feb. 29. This is two weeks after that CBS’ winter premiere week to give the series more promotional time.

However, new CBS shows “Matlock” and “Poppa’s House,” which were originally scheduled to premiere during the 2023-2024 fall season, have been pushed back to the 2024-2025 season. TheWrap first reported these pushbacks on Friday.

Check out the full schedule below:

Sunday, Feb. 11

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Tracker” (series premiere after Super Bowl, estimated start time)

Monday, Feb. 12

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “The Neighborhood” (Season 6 premiere)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Bob Hearts Abishola” (Season 5 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “NCIS” (Season 21 premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “NCIS: Hawai’i” (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “FBI” (Season 6 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “FBI: International” (Season 3 premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “FBI: Most Wanted” (Season 5 premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 15

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Young Sheldon” (Season 7 premiere)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Ghosts” (Season 3 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “So Help Me Todd” (Season 2 premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Tracker” (premiere episode encore)

Friday, Feb. 16

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “S.W.A.T.” (Season 7 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Fire Country” (Season 2 premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Blue Bloods” (Season 14 premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 18

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: “60 Minutes”

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Equalizer” (Season 4 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Tracker” (regular time period)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “CSI: Vegas” (Season 3 premiere, new time period)

Thursday, Feb. 22

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Young Sheldon” (Season 7 premiere)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Ghosts” (Season 3 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “So Help Me Todd” (Season 2 premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Tracker” (second episode encore)

Wednesday, Feb. 28

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Survivor” (Season 46 premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 29

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Young Sheldon” (Season 7 premiere)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Ghosts” (Season 3 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “So Help Me Todd” (Season 2 premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Elsbeth” (series premiere, regular time period)

Wednesday, March 6

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Survivor” (two-hour episode)

Wednesday, March 13