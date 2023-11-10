CBS Sets ‘Big Brother’ Holiday Spin-Off ‘Reindeer Games’

“Big Brother” is getting a holiday spin-off, “Big Brother Reindeer Games,” CBS announced during the Season 24 live finale on Thursday.

The spin-off, which will feature “icons” of the game returning for Christmas-themed competitions, launches Dec. 11 on CBS with a two-hour premiere.

The announcement came thanks to past contestants Frankie Grande, Britney Haynen and Danielle Reyes, who “break in” to the Big Brother House to close the BB multiverse they’d inadvertently launched earlier in the season.

Houseguests will be announced at a later date, but CBS promises that one player from Season 24 will take part.

Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell of Season 23 and Jordan Lloyd of Season 11 and 13 will serve as “Santa’s Elves,” guiding the “Reindeer Games” players through holiday-themed challenges.

Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown,” which determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four contestants will make it to the finale — the winner will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize.

“Fly on The Wall is excited to bring a new competition series to the ‘Big Brother’ Universe and get a chance to ring in the holidays with some of our most memorable houseguests,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a statement shared with TheWrap.

“Big Brother Reindeer Games” is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach serve as executive producers.

Based on the Dutch reality series of the same name, “Big Brother” first premiered in the U.S. in 2000 and stands as the longest-running adaptation of the franchise to date. The American iteration of the series has spawned two previous spin-offs: the short-lived CBS All Access original “Big Brother: Over the Top” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“Big Brother Reindeer Games” will also stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.