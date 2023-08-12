You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Thursday’s “Big Brother” live eviction and the Season 2 premiere of “The Challenge: USA” boosted CBS primetime viewership, making it the most-watched network of the night with 2.51 million total viewers.

As viewers tuned in to watch the aftermath of houseguest Luke Valentine’s exit from the show after he used a racial slur in a conversation, as well as the first official live eviction of Season 25, the live episode of “Big Brother” drew in a 0.56 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 — the highest-rated program of the night — and a total viewership of 2.9 million, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

At 8 p.m. on CBS, a rerun of “Young Sheldon” was the most-watched program of the night with 3.14 million viewers and a rating of 0.24. After the live episode of “Big Brother” at 9 p.m., the debut of “The Challenge: USA” earned a rating of 0.31 and a viewership of 1.74 million.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

While CBS nabbed the highest average viewership across the major broadcasters on Thursday night, Fox scored the highest average rating with a 0.41 score and the fourth highest viewership of the night with 1.51 million viewers, thanks to the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals, which garnered a 0.49 rating and drew in 1.78 million viewers after its 8:45 p.m. kickoff.

CBS landed behind Fox in terms of average rating with a 0.37 rating score.

NBC came in third place in terms of ratings for the night with an average 0.26 score, while coming in second place in total viewers with an average of 2.1 million. “Password” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with a 0.27 rating and 1.97 million total viewers before back-to-back reruns of “Law and Order: SVU” scored ratings of 0.31 and 0.18 and total viewerships of 2.36 million and 1.99 million, respectively.

ABC scored the fourth highest rating of the night with an average 0.22 score while taking third place in viewership with an average 1.98 million viewers. At 8 p.m. “Generation Gap” nabbed a 0.28 rating and brought in 2.98 million viewers before “The Prank Panel” earned a 0.19 rating and drew in 1.52 million viewers at 9 p.m. “Shark Tank” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a rating of 0.20 and 1.43 million viewers.

The CW came in fifth place both in the demo with an average 0.04 rating and in total viewers with 272,000 viewers. At 8 p.m. the premiere of “Fight to Survive” scored a rating of 0.06 and a total viewership of 353,000 and at 9 p.m. “FBoy Island” brought in a rating of 0.03 and drew in 190,000 viewers.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first place both in ratings and in total viewership in primetime with a 0.4 rating in the demo and 1.42 million total viewers. “Eternamente Amándonos” started the night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rating of 0.3 and 1.22 million viewers before “Tierra de esperanza” scored a rating of 0.4 and drew in 1.58 million total viewers at 9 p.m. “Mujer” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a rating of 0.3 in the demo and a viewership of 1.37 million.

Telemundo came in second place in ratings and total viewership, averaging a rating score of 0.2 in the demo and a total viewership of 765,000. From 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the reality series “Los 50” earned a rating of 0.2 and drew in 796,000 viewers, before the airing of the Spain v. Netherlands quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. scored a 0.3 rating and drew in 815,000 total viewers.

The match averaged 968,000 viewers across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms, making it the most-watched Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal match in Spanish-language history.