Plus, find out which shows are returning for an additional season

As the 2023-24 TV season comes to a close to make room for the broadcast networks’ summer slates, the networks sent out their finales with the hope of nabbing big ratings numbers so they can charge equally big advertising rates.

ABC scored the top finale of the season with its “American Idol” finale nabbing a rating of 0.83 while No. 2 went to CBS with “Survivor’s” Season 44 finale scoring a 0.69 rating. The third highest-rated finale went to CBS’ “Ghosts,” which earned a 0.62 rating, while ABC’s “Jeopardy! Masters” finale secured fourth place with a 0.61 rating.