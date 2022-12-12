‘Quantum Leap’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC’s “Quantum Leap,” the reboot of the ’90s sci-fi series of the same name, has been renewed for a second season.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know ‘Quantum Leap’ will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

The show’s pilot is sits at a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with an average 10.8 million viewers across linear, digital and streaming platforms, per the broadcast network. “Quantum Leap” is also NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the No. 2 new broadcast show of the season in the demo.

Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee star. Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

The show’s logline is as follows: It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in the hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.