After a holiday hiatus, broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will be back for anticipated midseason returns of procedural favorites, along with winter premieres for freshman outings and new season installments.

TheWrap has you covered with a detailed calendar of each premiere, from the Milo Ventimiglia vehicle “The Company You Keep,” the ABC thriller that will air Feb. 19, to the Season 4 return of Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” returning Jan. 17. Also keep an eye out for new series, “Lingo” (CBS’ reality game show hosted by RuPaul Charles), ABC’s freshman comedy from Gina Rodriguez “Not Dead Yet” and more.

NBC’s staple procedurals — “OneChicago” and the “Law and Order” franchises — will be back Jan. 4 and 5, respectively. ABC will put on a crossover event for “The Rookie” (which moves into a new night and time) and “The Rookie: Feds,” while CBS is airing its first-ever special crossover for its tentpole “NCIS” and subsequent spinoffs. Meanwhile, The CW will return with midseason premieres for shows “All American,” its spinoff “All American: Homecoming” and “The Winchesters,” which is moving from its 9 p.m. timeslot to 10 p.m.

View all the dates and times across the broadcast networks below:

Thursday, Dec. 15

8 PM — “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (ABC, Special)

10 PM — “The Parent Test” (ABC, Series Premiere)

Monday, Jan. 2

8 PM — “NCIS” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM — “Fantasy Island” (Fox, Season 2 Premiere)

8 PM — “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (NBC, Series Premiere)

9 PM — “NCIS: Hawai’i” (CBS, Midseason Premiere, Special Timeslot)

10 PM — “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, Midseason Premiere, Special Night and Timeslot)

10 PM — “Quantum Leap” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8 PM — “The Rookie” (ABC, Midseason Premiere, New Night and Timeslot)

8 PM — “FBI” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM — “The Resident” (Fox, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “The Rookie: Feds” (ABC, Midseason Premiere, New Timeslot)

9 PM — “FBI: International” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “Will Trent” (ABC, Series Premiere)

10 PM — “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “New Amsterdam” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8 PM — “The Price is Right At Night” (CBS, Special)

8 PM — “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Fox, Two-Hour Series Premiere)

8 PM — “Chicago Med” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Tough as Nails” (CBS, Special Two-Hour Season Premiere)

9 PM — “Chicago Fire” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

9:30 PM — “Home Economics” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “Chicago P.D.” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 5

8 PM — “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (ABC, Midseason Premiere, New Night)

8 PM — “Young Sheldon” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM — “Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM — “Law and Order” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

8:30 PM — “Ghosts” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “The Parent Test” (Time Period Premiere)

9 PM — “So Help Me Todd” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Welcome to Flatch” (Fox, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Law and Order: SVU” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

9:30 PM — “Call Me Kat” (Fox, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “The Chase” (ABC, Midseason Premiere, New Night and Timeslot)

10 PM — “CSI: Vegas” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “Law and Order: Organized Crime” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

Friday, Jan. 6

8 PM — “Shark Tank” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM — “S.W.A.T.” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM — “Lopez vs. Lopez” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

8:30 PM — “Young Rock” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Fire Country” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Dateline NBC” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “Blue Bloods” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 8

7:30 PM ET/7 PM PT — “60 Minutes” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM ET/5 PM PT — “Alert” (Fox, Series Premiere)

8:30 PM ET/8 PM PT — “East New York” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

9:30 PM ET/9 PM PT — “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Monday, Jan. 9

9 PM — “Alert” (Time Period Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8 PM — “The Conners” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM — “The Price Is Right at Night” (Special)

8 PM — “Celebrity Name That Tune” (Fox, Season Premiere)

8:30 PM — “The Goldbergs” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Lingo” (CBS, Series Premiere)

9 PM — “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Time Period Premiere)

10 PM — “Tough as Nails” (Time Period Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 12

8 PM — “Walker” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Walker: Independence” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

Saturday, Jan. 14

8 PM — “Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “World’s Funniest Animals” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 15

7 PM — “The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards” (The CW)

Monday, Jan. 16

8 PM — “The Neighborhood” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

8:30 PM — “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “NCIS” (Time Period Premiere)

10 PM — “NCIS: Hawai’i” (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

8 PM — “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox, Season Premiere)

8 PM — “Night Court” (NBC, Series Premiere)

8:30 PM — “Night Court” (New Episode)

9 PM — “New Amsterdam” (Series Finale)

Friday, Jan. 20

8 PM — “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 22

9 PM — “Accused” (Fox, Series Premiere)

Monday, Jan. 23

8 PM — “The Bachelor” (ABC, Season Premiere)

8 PM — “All American” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “All American: Homecoming” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “The Good Doctor” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 24

8:30 PM — “American Auto” (NBC, Season Premiere)

9 PM — “Accused” (Time Period Premiere)

9 PM — “The Winchesters” (The CW, Midseason Premiere, New Timeslot)

Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

10 PM ET/7 PM PT — “Fire Country” (Special Episode)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

9 PM — “La Brea” (NBC, Midseason Premiere)

10 PM — “La Brea” (New Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 5

8 PM ET/5 PM PT — “The 65th Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:30 PM — “Not Dead Yet” (ABC, Early Series Premiere)

9 PM — “Kung Fu” (The CW, Midseason Premiere)

9:30 PM — “Not Dead Yet” (Time Period Premiere, New Episode)

10 PM — “A Million Little Things” (ABC, Final Season Premiere)

Saturday, Feb. 11

8 PM — “Masters of Illusion” (The CW, Season Premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 12

10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT — “Next Level Chef” (Fox, Season Premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 16

8 PM — “Next Level Chef” (Time Period Premiere)

9 PM — “Animal Control” (Fox, Series Premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 19

7 PM — “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

8 PM — “American Idol” (ABC, Season Premiere)

9 PM — “Magnum P.I.” (NBC, Season Premiere)

10 PM — “The Company You Keep” (ABC, Series Premiere)

10 PM — “Found” (NBC, Series Premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 23

8 PM — “Station 19” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

9 PM — “True Lies” (CBS, Series Premiere, Special Night and Timeslot)

10 PM — “Alaska Daily” (ABC, Midseason Premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 26

8 PM — “The Blacklist” (NBC, Season Premiere)

Wednesday, March 1

8 PM — “Survivor” (CBS, Special Two-Hour Season Premiere)

10 PM — “True Lies” (Time Period Premiere)

Monday, March 6

8 PM — “The Voice” (NBC, Season Premiere)

Tuesday, March 7

10 PM — “That’s My Jam” (NBC, Season Premiere)