Amazon Studios Elevates Rola Bauer, Lindsay Sloane in MGM Scripted TV Restructuring

Amazon Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders has unveiled new roles for Rola Bauer, MGM’s former president of international TV, and Lindsay Sloane, former senior executive vice president of MGM Scripted TV as part of a new reorganization.

According to a memo obtained by TheWrap, Bauer will become the new head of Pan-English scripted SVOD TV, development & series, while Sloane will lead US scripted television for MGM.

Bauer will be responsible for overseeing the development and production of a new slate of English language originals for Prime Video. Meanwhile, Sloane, who has overseen the development and production of series including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo,” “Vikings: Vahalla” and the coming-of-age horror comedy “Wednesday, “will develop projects for Amazon Studios and continue to take projects to the external market.

Bauer and Sloane will report to Sanders as well as Lauren Anderson, Laura Lancaster and Nick Pepper.

As part of the reorganization, MGM U.S. Scripted TV will absorb the scope and projects of Orion Television. Orion TV senior vice president Bradley Gardner will step down from his role and is in discussions to join MGM TV through a producing deal.

“Combining the storied history of the MGM brand with the work we have only just begun at Amazon Studios, we will produce an abundance of the highest quality of storytelling for our growing global audience,” Vernon’s memo concluded. “We look forward to continuing to work with the best creators and talent in the business around the world to delight our ever-expanding customer base.”

The latest move comes eight months after Amazon acquired MGM for $8.5 billion and a day after the exit of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group chief Mark Burnett.

