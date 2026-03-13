The 30 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.

Check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime video below. The list will be updated weekly with new titles.

Nosferatu

“Nosferatu” (Credit: Focus Features)

Just in time for Halloween, why not check out “The Witch” filmmaker Robert Eggers’ chilling take on “Nosferatu?” Bill Skarsgard is unrecognizable as Count Orlok, the titular vampire who has a hold on Lily-Rose Depp’s young bride Ellen. Eggers conjures the 1800s with tremendous detail and threads a story of love and obsession into this creepy, kooky tale of a centuries-old vampire and the object of his affection.

Black Bag

Focus Features

Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller “Black Bag” brings together all the things that make a great Soderbergh movie — the humor of “Ocean’s Eleven,” the relationship drama of “Out of Site,” the tension of “Traffic” and the twists and turns of “Logan Lucky.” Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett play married spies whose relationship is thrown for a loop when Fassbender is tasked with rooting out a mole who may or may not be his wife. Rege-Jean Page, Pierce Brosnan and Naomie Harris co-star in this thrilling, delectable movie for grown-ups.

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in “Wicked” (Universal)

If you care to find “Wicked,” look to Prime Video at the end of the month. The smash-hit musical adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande finds a new streaming home in July, arriving on Prime Video after first exclusively streaming on Peacock. The film was a behemoth when it hit theaters last November, and now’s the perfect time to revisit (or watch it for the first time) ahead of the release of the grand finale “Wicked: For Good” later this year.

Gladiator II

Paul Mescal as Lucius in Gladiator II (CREDIT: Paramount Pictures)

While not near as good as the Best Picture-winning first film, “Gladiator II” is a lot of fun. The story follows the son of Maximus (Paul Mescal), who is secreted away by his mother (Connie Nielsen) after the events of the first film. Of course, he gets dragged back to Rome and enlisted as a gladiator by Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave who has designs all his own. Ridley Scott returns to direct and clearly spared no expense — there are sharks swimming in the Coloseum.

Transformers One

Paramount

“Transformers One” deserved much more. The animated feature, the first fully animated entry for the franchise since 1986’s “The Transformers: The Movie,” is brilliant and breathlessly entertaining. It follows Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) before they were mortal enemies. In fact, in “Transformers One,” they’re BFFs – just lowly workers on the Transformers home world of Cybertron. The journey they go on in the movie will not only dramatize their truly epic falling out but also set the stage for the larger Cybertronian war. Will we actually get to see what we can only assume would be called “Transformers Two?” Who knows. But a few more streams couldn’t hurt. Watch the latest film from Josh Cooley, Oscar-winning director of “Toy Story 4,” and be delighted.

Saltburn

“Saltburn” (CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon)

Sultry, sexy and shocking. “Saltburn” lives up to its title. The original film from Oscar-winning “Promising Young Woman” writer-director Emerald Fennell stars Barry Keoghan as a young man from a modest background who gets invited to spend the summer with a posh college friend (Jacob Elordi) and his family (Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant). Lust and jealousy ensue as Keoghan’s Oliver can’t quite contain his desire, but how far will he go to get what he wants? The film is lavishly shot and composed and features an all-timer ending.

Die Hard

“Die Hard” (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

The first “Die Hard” is a classic and one of the best films ever made, period. A masterclass in story structure and character, Bruce Willis anchors the whole thing as the reluctant hero John McClane, facing obstacle after obstacle as he finds his wife’s holiday party has been overrun by terrorists. And Alan Rickman is incredible.

The Cabin in the Woods

Lionsgate

“The Cabin in the Woods” is one of the most inventive and entertaining horror films ever made. The 2011 feature was basically Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon’s way of calling out the horror genre for being lazy, as they crafted a stereotypical story of a group of college kids who go to a remote cabin in the woods and are terrorized by supernatural forces. But there is much more than meets the eye here, as there also exists an underground bunker from which these terrors appear to be controlled. What do we consider entertainment and why? Why do horror tropes persist despite being tired and lazy? “The Cabin in the Woods” answers these questions full-on while also being incredibly entertaining, funny, and yes, genuinely scary. – Adam Chitwood

The Idea of You

Prime Video

Based on the Robinne Lee bestseller of the same name that was famously partially inspired by Harry Styles fanfiction, “The Idea of You” is more romantic drama than romantic comedy, but one thing’s for sure: it’s certainly romantic. Anne Hathaway stars as a mother who strikes up a relationship with the lead singer of her daughter’s favorite band, played by rising star Nicholas Galitzine. Complications ensue as tends to happen when you date a pop star, but director Michael Showalter brings a tender touch to this story of loneliness and the desire to be loved. – Adam Chitwood

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1” (Paramount)

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” delivering another adrenaline-pumping installment in his acclaimed 20+ year action franchise. Once again, Cruise gives his all to the jaw-dropping stunts that have come to define his long-running, unusually consistent spy franchise. “Fallout” and “Rogue Nation” director Christopher McQuarrie also returns, and once again demonstrates his knack for crafting intricate set-pieces with breathless stakes. As for newcomers, Hayley Atwell’s Grace makes a welcome, magnetic addition to Hunt’s impossible adventures while the reliably great Shea Whigham acts as a fantastic, endlessly exasperated obstacle to the mission at hand. The film isn’t quite as successful in its attempts to reckon with god-like AI, but “Mission: Impossible” continues to be among the most technically accomplished, character-fueled action franchises in film history. – Haleigh Foutch

Hail, Caesar!

Universal Pictures

This 2016 comedy from the Coen Brothers was a long time in the making, and while it earned solid reviews, it’s still somewhat underrated. “Hail, Caesar!” takes place in 1951 follows a day in the life of Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin), a “fixer” for a movie studio called Capital Pictures who spends the day trying to stave off various scandals, put out fires, and track down a missing movie star. Chaos and shenanigans ensue, and George Clooney delivers one of his best comedic performance. This movie will also remind you that, whatever you think of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Alden Ehrenreich is charming as heck. – Adam Chitwood

Silence of the Lambs

“The Silence of the Lambs” (Orion Pictures)

The 1991 horror thriller “The Silence of the Lambs” is one of the best films of all time, full-stop. It’s also one of few movies to win “The Big Five” Oscars: Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay. Based on the Thomas Harris novel of the same name, Jodie Foster plays an FBI trainee who is enlisted to interview former psychiatrist and serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to gain insight into the pursuit of a serial killer nicknamed “Buffalo Bill.” What ensues is a thrilling, haunting cat-and-mouse game captured in intimate fashion by director Jonathan Demme and backed by a terrifying Howard Shore score. This one will send shivers down your spine. – Adam Chitwood

Air

Amazon Studios

Have you ever wondered how Nike secured the rights to Michael Jordan’s likeness and created the unstoppable Air Jordan brand? Well, even if you haven’t, here’s a movie that explains it anyway. Matt Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, a plucky employee of upstart Nike (which was on the verge of shutting down its basketball division), who comes across a Freshman player that he thinks has what it takes – Michael Jordan (who is never fully seen, just glimpsed in archival footage and from the neck down). He’s got to convince his boss, Phil Knight (Ben Affleck), his fellow Nike colleagues (including Chris Tucker and Jason Bateman) and, most crucially, Jordan’s parents (played by real-life couple Viola Davis and Julius Tennon). Oddly charming and uplifting for a movie nakedly about the triumph of capitalism, it is smartly directed by Affleck and features a ton of winning performances. Even if you don’t care about the Air Jordan brand and how it was secured by Nike, you’ll still be utterly riveted. – Drew Taylor

I Want You Back

Amazon Studios

A clever rom-com with a heck of a charming duo, Amazon’s “I Want You Back” stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as two strangers who bond after being dumped by their respective partners at the same time. Determined to get them back, they conspire together to sabotage their ex’s new relationships, building a complicated web of friendships, feelings and — of course — accidentally falling for each other. Day and Slate make for a fantastic pair of lovable wrecks at their worst, sparking believable chemistry while delivering the laughs. – Haleigh Foutch

The Outfit

Mark Rylance stars as “Leonard” in director Graham Moore’s THE OUTFIT, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Nick Wall / Focus Features

A contained spy thriller with a heck of a lead performance, “The Outfit” hails from Oscar-winning “The Imitation Game” writer Graham Moore who serves as writer and director on the story of an English tailor (played by Mark Rylance) who gets caught up in a mob war one night while working late in his shop on Saints Row. Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien and Johnny Flynn co-star in the film which largely takes place in the same location, but is dripping with tension and packed with reveals. – Adam Chitwood

The Lost City of Z

Amazon Studios

A Tom Holland adventure movie of a very different sort, “The Lost City of Z” is based on the David Grann book of the same name and follows a British explorer in the early 1900s who is sent to Brazil to search for a supposed lost city in the Amazon. Charlie Hunnam plays the explorer Percy Fawcett, Robert Pattinson plays fellow explorer Henry Costin and Tom Holland plays Percy’s son Jack. As directed and written by James Gray, “The Lost City of Z” is an enthralling story about colonialism and the relationship between a father and a son. – Adam Chitwood

Lucy and Desi

Amazon Studios

If you’ve already seen Aaron Sorkin’s fictional account of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,” check out the Amy Poehler-directed documentary “Lucy and Desi.” The film explores the partnership between the “I Love Lucy” stars, offering an insightful and candid look at the relationship between the two buoyed by interviews with Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Norman Lear, Desi Arnaz Jr, Carol Burnett and Bette Midler. – Adam Chitwood

The Courier

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions

“The Courier” is a great “dad movie,” and that’s pejorative. This Cold War thriller is based on a true story and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne, a British businessman who was recruited by the Secret Intelligence Service to serve as a messenger between a Russian spy source and the British government in the 1960s. What begins as an exciting romp turns deadly serious, and Cumberbatch commands the screen in the lead role (flanked by Rachel Brosnahan as his wife and Jessie Buckley as his handler). This one’s taut, compelling and surprisingly emotional. – Adam Chitwood

Brittany Runs a Marathon

Amazon Studios

The 2019 comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon” manages to be both hilarious and inspiring at the same time, as Jillian Bell stars as a twentysomething woman living in New York City named Brittany who decides to try and get her life together – and to start, she’s going to train to run the New York Marathon. But as Brittany gets deeper and deeper into running, making new friends along the way, she discovers that a change on the inside may be what’s most prudent to pointing her life in the right direction. Bell is fantastic in the lead role, and writer/director Paul Downs Colaizzo’s script is pleasantly surprising in where it takes Brittany’s story. – Adam Chitwood

Suspiria

Amazon Studios

After he made the Oscar-winning romance “Call Me by Your Name,” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino took on a horror classic with 2018’s “Suspiria.” Set in 1988 Berlin, the film stars Dakota Johnson as a young woman leaving her Mennonite family in Ohio to audition for and train as a dancer at an esteemed academy. But as her training continues, it becomes clear that perhaps this dance troupe has something more sinister, more witchy going on. The brilliance of Guadagnino’s take on the story is how it uses the supernatural horror to tell a real-life horror story about fascism, and the festering wound of evil. Tilda Swinton is mesmerizing pulling double duty here as the dance troupe’s leader and a male doctor curious about the goings-on at the school. – Adam Chitwood

The Report

Amazon Studios

If a real-life investigative thriller in the vein of “All the President’s Men” is more your speed, check out “The Report.” Released in 2019, the true-story drama stars Adam Driver as Daniel Jones, a staffer for Senator Dianne Feinstein (played by Annette Bening) who is tasked with investigating the CIA’s use of torture following the 9/11 attacks. Writer/director Scott Z. Burns crafts a film that is taught with tension, but also powerful in its pursuit of the truth. The ensemble includes Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall, Corey Stoll, Ted Levine and Maura Tierney. – Adam Chitwood

Late Night

Amazon Studios

Screenwriter Mindy Kaling pulled from the world of late night television for her 2019 comedy “Late Night,” which stars Emma Thompson as a veteran late night TV personality who is in danger of being pushed out by the network, and enlists the help of a new (and inexperienced) writer (played by Kaling) to bring some diversity to her all-male writing staff. The comedy has shades of a mismatched buddy film, behind-the-scenes Hollywood tale and middle-aged drama, and it’s anchored by a terrific performance from Thompson as a woman struggling to keep up with the times. – Adam Chitwood

It’s a Wonderful Life

Liberty Films

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, you can’t go wrong with Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man extremely down on his luck who, after attempting to take his own life, is shown what life in his small town would look like had he never existed. While the film is ultimately uplifting, it’s far darker than many remember, and is a brilliant tale about life and the relationships we make (and take for granted) along the way. – Adam Chitwood

Cold War

Amazon Studios

If you’re into period dramas, the 2018 film “Cold War” is a must-see. Directed and co-written by Pawel Pawlikowski, the Polish-language drama takes place in Poland and France and begins in the 1940s before ending in the 1960s as it follows the relationship between a musical director and a young singer he discovers. Against the backdrop of their love affair, the war rages on. – Adam Chitwood

The Big Sick

Amazon Studios/Lionsgate

A romantic comedy straight from the heart, the based-on-a-true-story “The Big Sick” is delightful and emotional all at once. Written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, the film is based on the origins of their relationship as Gordon slipped into a coma soon after they started dating, and Nanjiani was forced to confront his own fears and contend with Gordon’s parents all with the uncertainty of her condition looming large. Zoe Kazan portrays Gordon in the film with a hearty dose of moxie, and Nanjiani delivers a complex performance that clearly pulls from the depths of his personal life – not just his relationship with Kazan’s character, but his own relationship to his family. – Adam Chitwood

The Handmaiden

CJ Entertainment

“Oldboy” filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s 2016 epic erotic drama “The Handmaiden” is absolutely one of his best films, and is a blast from start to finish. The psychological thriller plays out in three parts chock full of twists and turns, but begins as the story of a con man who conspires with a pickpocket to hatch a plan that would involve marrying a Japanese heiress and committing her to an asylum, thus stealing her wealth. But the film takes a number of turns as various romantic and sexual entanglements ensue. This one’s for adults only. – Adam Chitwood

Manchester by the Sea

Amazon Studios

“Manchester by the Sea” is a brilliant film, but fair warning it’s also a significant bummer. This 2016 film won Oscars for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay and stars Casey Affleck as a janitor living in Massachusetts who is suddenly tasked with caring for his nephew following his brother’s abrupt death. The event triggers substantial trauma that Affleck’s character has yet to process, and what follows is a somber, sometimes darkly funny and ultimately touching meditation on grief and guilt. – Adam Chitwood

One Night in Miami

Amazon Studios

Regina King’s 2020 drama “One Night in Miami” is an excellent snapshot of a moment in time, and how four of the most famous African-Americans in history each approached the changing societal landscape of the 1960s. Set over the course of one night in 1964, the story follows four friends – Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) – as a night of celebrating soon turns into a night of lively conversation about their roles and responsibilities to the African-American community. The film is cleverly drawn and tremendously compelling, and provides much food for thought as it connects the struggles of the 1960s to today. – Adam Chitwood

The Vast of Night

Amazon Studios

If you like hidden gems, 2020’s “The Vast of Night” is one of the most exciting indies of the last few years. Set in 1950s New Mexico, the story takes place over the course of one evening where a young switchboard operator and a radio DJ pick up a mysterious audio frequency that may or may not be inhuman in nature. This small-scale sci-fi mystery is light on effects but heavy on evocative filmmaking, intrigue and dimensional characters. It’s so good, a scene with a man talking about his experience with aliens over the radio will have you on the edge of your seat. – Adam Chitwood

Sound of Metal

Amazon Studios

2019’s “Sound of Metal” is an indie with a heart of gold – and an Oscar-winning one at that. The film stars Riz Ahmed as a metal drummer named Ruben who begins to lose his hearing. He leaves his bandmate to go to a facility for Deaf recovering addicts, where he begins to learn how to live his life differently but also struggles with his own demons. Ahmed gives a powerhouse performance, and the film’s sound design puts you right in Ruben’s headspace. – Adam Chitwood

Love and Friendship

Amazon Studios

If it’s a lovely costume dramedy you’re in the mood for, 2016’s “Love and Friendship” is an absolute delight. Based on the Jane Austen novel “Lady Susan,” the film is written and directed by Whit Stillman and stars Kate Beckinsale as a recently widowed woman who sets out to secure wealthy husbands for herself and her daughter. A comedy of errors ensues, with Beckinsale and Chloe Sevigny sharply leading an ensemble that also includes Stephen Fry, Tom Bennett and Xavier Samuel. – Adam Chitwood