ABC has ordered “Will Trent” (working title) to series for the 2022-23 midseason. Produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, it is based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling series of the same name.

The series stars Ramón Rodríguez (“Iron Fist,” “Need for Speed”) as Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one else faces abandonment, Trent excels with the highest clearance rate in the GBI. “Will Trent” also stars Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, Oly Obst and Slaughter. The pilot episode is written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen, and directed and executive produced by Paul McGuigan.