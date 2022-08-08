We've Got Hollywood Covered
Kaley Cuoco to Star in Craig Rosenberg’s Comedic Thriller ‘Based on a True Story’

The Peacock series is based on ”a bizarre true event“ about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star

| August 8, 2022 @ 10:54 AM
Kaley Cuoco (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco has another thriller lined up. “The Flight Attendant” star will lead the upcoming Peacock series “Based on a True Story.”

The comedic thriller, from creator Craig Rosenberg, follows a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. It’s based on a “bizarre true event,” per the streamer.

Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps. 

Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jason Bateman will also executive produce alongside Michael Costigan for  Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.  

Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy for the second consecutive year for her performance in HBO’s “The Flight Attendant” as Cassie, a woman leading a double life as a CIA asset and as an airline steward.

The actress is best known for her role in “The Big Bang Theory.” She’s currently in production for another thriller titled “Role Play.”

