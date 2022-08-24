“Hawaii Five-0” alum Scott Cann will star in Fox’s “Alert,” a crime drama from Jamie Foxx and “The Blacklist” showrunner John Eisendrath that focuses on missing persons cases, TheWrap has learned.

Caan will play Devon, a “fearless, smart, and calm under stress” veteran whose personal life is in pieces after his 11-year-old son went missing. Six years after his son’s disappearance, Nikki, his ex and lead supervisor at the Missing Persons Unit, asks him to help on a kidnapping case involving a young victim.

Set in Philadelphia, PA, Caan will play the male lead in “Alert” opposite “Sweet Tooth” actor Dania Ramirez, who plays Nikki.

Following her son’s tragic disappearance, Nikki found her calling as head of the Missing Persons Unit, reuniting families as if they were her own. According to the log line, “her zeal and personal connection to the victims and their families infuses each and every case.”

Since their son’s disappearance, Devon and Nikki’s marriage struggled and the pair split. Now, details of a new missing persons case give the pair a glimmer of hope as they reunite to solve the crime.

Eisendrath will serve showrunner and Foxx, Eisendrath and Datari Turner will executive produce.

Caan makes his return to television after playing Danno for 10 seasons in “Hawaii Five-0” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance. Caan is represented by CAA, Linden Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Ramirez is represented by Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

Deadline first reported the news.