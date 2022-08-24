‘Athena’ Trailer Weaves a Modern Greek Tragedy Out of Police Brutality (Video)

Netflix has released a new trailer for “Athena,” the latest film from Romain Gavras which will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival and hit streaming on Sept. 23.

Described as a modern Greek tragedy, “Athena” follows a French soldier named Abdel (Dali Benssalah) who is called back from the frontline after his youngest brother, still a child, is killed in an alleged police altercation. Caught between his younger brother Karim’s (Sami Slimane) desire for revenge and the criminal dealings of his older brother Moktar (Ouassini Embarek), Abdel struggling to calm the rising tensions as Karim leads the town’s youth in a revolt against the police, turning their community into a fortress under siege.

Gavras, who the music video for Jay-Z and Ye’s “No Church in the Wild,” directed and produced the film. Ladj Ly, director of the Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables,” co-wrote “Athena” with Gavras and Elias Belkeddar. Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Jean Duhamel, and Nicolas Lhermitte are producers.

“Athena” will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, three weeks ahead of its Netflix premiere. Watch the trailer in the clip above.