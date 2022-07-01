‘Magnum P.I.’ Picked Up by NBC After CBS Cancellation 

“Magnum P.I.” has been saved.

The reboot, which was canceled by CBS in May, was picked up by NBC, TheWrap has learned.

In moving to NBC, the show has been given 20 episodes, set to be spread across two seasons. NBC also has the option for more of the detective series.

CBS entertainment boss Kelly Kahl told TheWrap back in May that the decision not to move forward with “Magnum P.I.” at the network was a difficult decision.

“Every year, there’s a couple of tough ones, and this was one of them,” he said at the time. “There’s rarely a single factor. More often than not has to do with how is the complete schedule affected by what we do? Can we find room for new shows? Where can we maybe find some growth? And as you know, unfortunately, ‘Magnum’ came out on the short end. It’s a show we all loved and it was definitely one of the heartbreaker decisions we had to make. The producers and cast are all first class individuals.”

“Magnum P.I.” stars Jay Hernandez as the titular character, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill. Cast deals are still being worked out, but the “Magnum” gang are all expected to return.

Deadline was first to report the news of the pickup by NBC.