“Wednesday,” the Jenna Ortega-starring supernatural mystery centering on the beloved and macabre Addams daughter, has become Netflix’s most-viewed English-language TV title in a single week. Upon its debut Nov. 23, the Tim Burton-directed limited series notched 341.2 million hours viewed.

When comparing the dark comedy show with other popular Netflix titles, Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” — which dominated the Netflix Top 10 for weeks — only came near the 300 million viewing hours mark at its height. “Stranger Things 4” came even closer, with 335 million hours viewed in a single week during its second week on the chart in late May.

When the sci-fi series released Part 2, its highest single-week viewership figure was 301.3 million hours viewed. It’s also worth noting that “Dahmer” and “Stranger Things 4” achieved these numbers only on their second week on the Top 10 chart, as opposed to “Wednesday,” which accomplished the record-breaking feat in its inaugural outing.

“Wednesday,” which finds its primary outcast at the Nevermore Academy — sleuthing and scheming alongside vampires, werewolves and Hydes — was viewed by 50 million+ households in its first week on the chart (341 million hours viewed divided by the series’ total 6.8 hours). Also executive produced by Burton, along with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series hit No. 1 in 83 countries, tied with “Stranger Things 4.”

While initially billed as a limited series, Gough and Millar told TheWrap they have plenty of stories and tricks up their sleeves should the streamer seek to renew it for a sophomore installment. Season 2 has yet to get an official go-ahead as viewership data is still pouring in, though if its initial outing is any indication, the potential path forward looks clear.

Also on the list during the week of Nov. 21 through 27 was “1899,” the multilingual German period sci-fi; “The Crown” Season 5; and the final third season of “Dead to Me,” in descending order. The first season of the lattermost show, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, made its debut on the list at No. 10, as viewers revisited the humble beginnings of the traumedy.