ABC has ordered “The Company You Keep” to series, starring Milo Ventimiglia as a con-man hoping to escape the “family business” and Jon M. Chu as executive producer. Co-showrunners Phil Klemmer (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Julia Cohen (“Riverdale”) will also serve as EPs alongside Ventimiglia.

The 20th Television production follows the aftermath of a “night of passion” between Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). On a collision course professionally and romantically, Charlie is aiming to leave his past behind, while Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand. Based on the Korean Broadcasting System series called “My Fellow Citizens,” the series forces the duo to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

“The Company You Keep” also stars William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne and Polly Draper as Fran. Additional executive producers are Russ Cundiff under his and Ventimiglia’s DiVide Pictures, Caitlin Foito under her and Chu’s Electric Somewhere and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris of DiVide Pictures is also a producer.

In March, it was announced that ABC had ordered the show’s pilot, marking Ventimiglia’s first role following the conclusion of NBC’s “This Is Us.” The pilot episode is written by Cohen and directed and executive produced by Ben Younger.

Ventimiglia is represented by Management 360, Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead and Cohen. DiVide is repped by Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead and Cohen.