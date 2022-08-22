The series finale of “Better Call Saul” was the most-watched episode on AMC since 2017, delivering 2.7 million viewers according to Nielsen Live+3 Ratings, and the epic conclusion saw four times the first-day streaming viewership of the Season 6 premiere on AMC+.

“Better Call Saul” remains the top title on the streamer for viewership and acquisition since its premiere and the No. 2 most-watched season overall behind “The Walking Dead.”

In live and same-day viewing, the series finale shattered the record held by its Season 3 conclusion, which aired June 19, 2017 and garnered 1.8 million viewers. Season 6’s finale averaged 1.1 million adults aged 25-54.

The “Breaking Bad” prequel is currently nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding

Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Rhea Seehorn and additional nominations in sound, music and writing categories.

“There has been so much said about this final season of ‘Better Call Saul,’ so many accolades directed at this extraordinary piece of television – from viewers, critics and everyone else who knows what an accomplishment it is to deliver entertainment at this level. I just want to cap this final season by saying thank you. Thanks to Peter and Vince and the entire creative team, including Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. Thanks to Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the entire cast. Thanks to our partners at Sony and to every viewer who went along on this legendary ride,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “We are so proud to have been the home of ‘Better Call Saul’ for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day.”

On social platforms, “Better Call Saul” has become a weekly event, with millions of engagements across platforms. The series conclusion was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter Monday night and into Tuesday morning following the Aug. 15 air date.