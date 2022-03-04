ABC Orders Pilot for Milo Ventimiglia-Starring ‘The Company You Keep’

ABC has ordered a pilot for the drama “The Company You Keep,” starring “This Is Us'” Milo Ventimiglia.

The series comes from writer and executive producer Julia Cohen and is based on the Korean format for “My Fellow Citizens.”

In the show, a “night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally,” per a logline. “While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

In addition to starring, Ventimiglia is an executive producer. Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Todd Harthan (“The Resident”) also executive produce. Other EPs include Caitlin Foito (Electric Somewhere), Russ Cundiff (DiVide Pictures) and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer on the series.

Cohen is a graduate of Warner Bros.’ Writing Workshop and spent three years working on the TNT “Dallas” reboot. Her producer credits include “Legion” on FX and The CW’s “Riverdale.” She’s also the co-creator of the new “Degrassi” series for HBO Max, where she currently serves as EP.

Cohen is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Vanguard Artists and Tara Kole at Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.

Ventimiglia is represented by Management 360, Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

DiVide, which was formed in 2004 by Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff, is repped by Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

20th Television is the studio behind the show.