Cameron Curtis Named EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery has promoted Cameron Curtis to EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing, the studio said Tuesday.

The Hollywood veteran, with 15 years of experience driving digital campaign strategy and execution for major studios, has been at Warner Bros. since 2016. In that time he has overseen digital campaigns for “Aquaman” ($1.148 billion worldwide, the biggest DC Comics title ever) and “Joker” ($1.073 billion, the biggest R-rated grosser ever). He also worked on the campaigns for blockbusters like “Ready Player One” ($581 million), “Elvis” ($286 million) and “The Batman” ($770 million).

“Among all the candidates we spoke with, Cameron came in with the most progressive perspective,” said Josh Goldstine, Warner Bros. President of Worldwide Marketing. “He understands the evolving role that digital is playing in these motion picture campaigns.”

Since being named EVP, Curtis has restructured the group into three teams, with one focused on social creative, another on talent and a third on digital partnerships. The structure creates teams of specialists with the ability to innovate and amplify at every stage of a WB marketing campaign.

“His planned reorganization of the global digital marketing team into social creative, talent influencers and partnerships aligns with the disciplines of our overall marketing structure,” added Goldstine.

The studio is known for working with creators and influencers in innovative ways, while 60% of consumers purchase their products when recommended by a creator or influencer. Prior to joining Warner Bros., Curtis held digital marketing roles at Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures.

