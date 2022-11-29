Images of "Warcraft," "Transformers: Age of Extinction," "Avatar" and "Wolf Warrior II"

Does Hollywood Still Need China at the Box Office? ‘Avatar 2’ May Be the Final Test | Charts

by | November 29, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Hollywood’s share of the Chinese box office has dropped from 45% to 8%, leading studios to take a different attitude toward the Middle Kingdom

After a decade which saw Hollywood viewing Chinese box office as a path to fortune and glory, with a rapidly expanding marketplace providing a boost to overall grosses for their biggest franchise-friendly blockbusters, the last three years have seen a reversal of fortune which may leave China’s moviegoing industry struggling to justify its value to Tinseltown. Enter “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

James Cameron’s 3-D sequel just won approval for release on Dec. 16, the same day the sequel opens in most territories, including the U.S. The global success of the original “Avatar” — which earned a then-record $200 million when it opened in China in early 2010 (a 2021 re-release earned an additional $57 million) — helped convince Hollywood to focus on the Middle Kingdom as a growing movie market. However, Lightstorm and 20th Century Studios’ sequel is one of the last, best chances the superpower will have to show that Hollywood should still bother with a territory that has proven fickle in recent years. 

Scott Mendelson

