Fox Orders ‘Accused’ Anthology Series From ‘House’ Creator, ’24’ Producers

Fox has ordered the anthology series “Accused” from the minds behind “House” and “24,” the network said Friday.

Though the broadcast network has picked up the drama from executive producers Howard Gordon (“24,” “Homeland”), Alex Gansa (“24,” “Homeland”) and David Shore (“The Good Doctor,” “House”) just ahead of its upfront presentation next week, it is slated for the 2022-23 season – not this coming broadcast season.

Per Fox, “Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, the drama is told from the defendant’s point of view. In ‘Accused,’ viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.”

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Howard, Alex and David back to Fox – and on the same team, no less,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment said. “Not only are they incredible writers, creators and producers, but working together on this rich and compelling source material promises something truly special. It’s safe to say that we, along with our valued partners at Sony, are excited for what has all the makings of a signature Fox series.”

Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, added: “We take great pride in Fox’s legacy of bold risk taking and inventive storytelling. Howard, Alex and David are an important part of that history and working with them on ‘Accused’ takes us back to our roots, literally. They are tremendous artists responsible for some of the most important and beloved series ever on television, and it’s a joy to once again bet on their creative brilliance.”

Fox committed to order early scripts for “Accused” in January to give Gordon, Gansa and their staff time to shape and build the series during the pandemic.

The series will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment, and executive produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes and All3Media International’s Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams and Roxy Spencer.