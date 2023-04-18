‘Will Trent’ Nabs Season 2 Renewal at ABC

“Will Trent” is set to return for a second season at ABC, the network announced Tuesday.

The series, which airs the finale for its first season Tuesday, May 2, has emerged as No. 1 new drama this season both among total viewers with 9.9 million viewers on average and among adults 18-49 with an average 1.65 after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Holding down the top spot in the Tuesday 10 p.m. hour since “Big Sky” during the 2020-2021 season, “Will Trent” is climbing in its time slot, jumping 143% in total viewers and increasing 25% among adults 18-49 this season when compared to comparable weeks from last season.

“We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching ‘Will Trent,'” star and producer Ramón Rodríguez said in a statement. “When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two.”

Hailing from 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, the series has also seen a boost in over 6.8 million total viewers during its initial live plus same-day average after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

Tuesday’s episode of “Will Trent” will see Will going undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent, the official logline reads.

“Will Trent” airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.