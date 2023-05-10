‘Riverdale,’ ‘Nancy Drew’ Series Finales Among The CW Summer Slate

The series finales for “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” will air back-to-back as part of The CW’s summer slate.

After the fourth and final season of drama series “Nancy Drew” launches Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the network will air back-to-back series finales on Wednesday, August 23 with “Nancy Drew” airing its finale before the series finale of “Riverdale.”

The network also widens its scripted programming with “Run the Burbs,” led by “Kim’s Convenience” breakout Andrew Phung, and dramedy “Moonshine,” which hails from “Lucifer’s” Sheri Elwood.

Created and executive produced by Phung and Scott Townend, “Run the Burbs” follows the Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese-South Asian family “taking a different approach to living life to the fullest, while changing the way we think about contemporary family values and life in the burbs,” per the official logline.

“Moonshine,” which stars Corrine Koslo, Peter MacNeill and Jennifer Finnigan, is billed as “an epic tale of lust, legacy and lobster, set against the backdrop of financial hardship, small town intrigue and a long-buried secret that threatens to annihilate the Finley-Cullens once and for all.”

Additional scripted shows returning to The CW include the sophomore season of Australian dramedy “Bump” alongside the second installment of the Victor Gerber and Jewel Staite-led “Family Law.”

On the unscripted side of things, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” makes its broadcast television debut as the “High School Musical” star travels alongside superfoods expert Darin Olien as the pair search for the secrets to good health.

While “Great Chocolate Showdown” and “Mysteries Decoded” return for their fourth and third seasons, respectively, while new unscripted series include docuseries “Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982” and extreme cooking competition “Recipe for Disaster.”

Written and produced by Mark A. Altman and directed and produced by Roger Lay, Jr., “Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982” will examine “the greatest geek year in cinema ever” through interviews with stars, directors, writers, producers, critics and pop culture historians from iconic 1982 releases, including “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Blade Runner,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Poltergeist” and “Tron,” among others.