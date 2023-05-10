‘Animal Control’ Locks Down Season 2 Renewal at Fox

“Animal Control,” the workplace comedy led by Joel McHale, has locked down a Season 2 renewal at Fox, the studio announced Wednesday.

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to ‘Animal Control’ as much as we did,” Fox Entertainment president of scripted programming Michael Thorn said in a statement. “The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill – not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors — have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week.”

The series premiere, which launched Feb. 16, debuted as Fox’s most-streamed premiere in network history and became most-streamed comedy episode ever in the network’s history. “Animal Control” currently averages 4.7 million total viewers across platforms, marking a +236% boost from live plus same-day Nielsen figures.

Centering on a group of local Animal Control workers “whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not,” per the official logline, McHale stars as Frank, a former cop and opinionated Animal Control officer. Frank previously used his smarts to expose corruption in his department, though his efforts ultimately landed him without a job, explaining his cynicism.

In addition to McHale, the comedy series features a cast starring Michael Rowland as Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands.

“Animal Control” was created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling and executive producers for the series include Fisher (“Wedding Crashers,” “Sirens” and “The Moodys”), Rob Greenberg (“Frasier,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Moodys”), Sterling (“Long Shot,” “The Interview,” “Girls,” “The Office” and “King of the Hill”), Tad Quill (“Scrubs” and “The Moodys”) and McHale.

Hailing from Fox Entertainment Studios, the series is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global.