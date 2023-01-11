‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

“Abbott Elementary” has been renewed for a third season by ABC, on the heels of the acclaimed mockumentary sitcom’s three Golden Globe wins on Tuesday.

The news was announced by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, “Abbott Elementary” has notched a 3.58 rating in the demographic 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, growing roughly a third over its prior season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 series this season. In addition, the sophomore ABC sitcom averages 9.1 million total viewers in its second season after approximately a month of cross-platform viewing, marking an increase of 13% over last season.

Emmy-winning actress-producer Quinta Brunson created “Abbott Elementary,” and in addition serves as executive producer and star, playing Janine Teagues. EPs also include Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, as well as Randall Einhorn.

In addition to Brunson, the sitcom’s cast includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

“Abbott Elementary” follows a group of elementary teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school, as they strive to enrich the lives of their children with the resources they have, all while trying to balance their personal lives and the shenanigans of a deeply unserious principal.

The sitcom has been a breakout show since its debut, earning both critical and audience favor, as well as a full season order for Season 2 last year. “Abbott Elementary,” which has racked up three Emmys in addition to its Golden Globes, has been credited as reviving the network comedy, becoming the first to win in the Best Comedy Series category at the Globes in nine years. Brunson won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, after making history as the first Black woman to garner three noms in the comedy section and only the second to win the honor, after Lena Waithe.