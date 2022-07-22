‘Abbott Elementary’ Gets Full 22-Episode Season 2 Order

The school year has gotten a little longer this year, but we’re not complaining: “Abbott Elementary,” ABC’s bona fide workplace sitcom from Quinta Brunson, has nabbed a rare full-season order ahead for its sophomore installment, which will premiere in the network’s coveted Wednesday slot on Sept. 21 at 9 p.m.

“Abbott” will be back with 22 episodes in the fall, as opposed to last season’s 13. News of the extended length was hinted at during the show’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel yesterday, where executive producer Patrick Schumacker teased “more episodes.” The creative team also teased a big cameo in Season 2’s first episode, as well as “fun bottle episodes” reminiscent of sitcoms past.

Set at an underfunded Philadelphia elementary school, the beloved freshman series stars Brunson as the eternally optimistic Janine Teagues, a young second-grade teacher with a lot to learn. Formatted as a mockumentary, “Abbott” also follows her co-workers, like Sheryl Lee Ralph’s sophisticated and skilled Barbara Howard, and self-centered boss, principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James).

This year, the show made history as Brunson became the first Black woman to receive three comedy nominations at the Emmys, garnering nods for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress and Writing (she penned the pilot). “Abbott” received another four nominations, including ones for James, Ralph and Tyler James Williams (who plays Gregory Eddie), as well as recognition for Outstanding Casting.

Upon its premiere, “Abbott Elementary” was hailed as a critical and audience darling, receiving high marks in Nielsen TV ratings. Brunson recently announced on Twitter that production had begun on Season 2.