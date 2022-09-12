Quinta Brunson Wins Emmy for Outstanding Writing of a Comedy Series

After making history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for comedy, Quinta Brunson did it again Monday when she won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her work on “Abbott Elementary,” the hit ABC series that she also created.

Brunson is only the second Black woman in history to triumph in the category after Lena Waithe’s win in 2017 for co-writing the “Thanksgiving” episode of “Master of None.”

She is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Janine Teagues, an earnest young teacher at a public elementary school in an underfunded urban district.

Brunson is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series for her work as co-creator of “Abbott Elementary.”

If the show ends up triumphing in series, Brunson will become just the second Black woman in history to win that prize, as well, after Winifred Hervey first accomplished the feat as a producer on “Golden Girls” in 1987.

The series returns for a second season on September 21, 2022 on ABC with a 22-episode order, an expansion from Season 1 which featured only 13 episodes.