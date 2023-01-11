‘All American’ Gets Early Season 6 Renewal at The CW

The CW has renewed its hit show “All American” for a sixth season, just ahead of the show’s Season 5 premiere.

“Over the last five seasons, ALL AMERICAN has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW, said in a statement. “ALL AMERICAN is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms.”

“All American,” which held the No. 1 spot for the most-watched linear series for adults ages 18 to 49 on the network, is inspired by the real-life story of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, who is played by Daniel Ezra show. “All American” is also the largest show in totally audience across all platforms, the network says, per a press release.

The series comes from the house of Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Berlanti serves as an executive producer alongside Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro and David Strauss.

The series is set air its fifth season on The CW on Monday, Jan. 23.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama,” Schwartz continued.