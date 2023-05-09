‘Walker’ Renewed for Season 4 at The CW

The CW Network has renewed “Walker” for a 13-episode fourth season that will air in the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The series, which is a reimagining of the long-running show “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, Texas, after being undercover for two years. Additionally, the cast includes Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Molly Hagan, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi and Odette Annable.

“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the WALKER legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW,” Padalecki said in a statement. “We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the WALKER family. Let’s ride!”

Currently, the third season of “Walker” ranks as CW’s most-watched linear show this season in Total Viewers.

“Over the past three seasons, WALKER has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years,” The CW’s president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have WALKER back on the schedule.”

In addition to Padalecki, “Walker” is executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore Steve Robin and Russel Friend. Anna Fricke serves as showrunner and executive producer. The third season is produced by CBS Studios in association with Rideback.