“The Real Housewives of Miami” are headed back to Bravo.

“RHOM” debuted back in 2011 on the cable network and ran for three seasons. It was revived for a fourth season in 2021 on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. It’s fifth season recently wrapped in March 2023.

There’s no word on when the sixth season of “Miami” will air, nor who will be on the cast.

The Season 5 cast consisted of Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen, with Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton in friend roles.

(From left to right) – “The Real Housewives of Miami” cast Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth, Alexia Nepola, Julia Lemigova and Marysol Patton

Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” will premiere on Bravo before streaming next day on Peacock. Previous seasons of “RHOM” can be found on Peacock.

Meanwhile, the rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” featuring an all-new cast will premiere on July 16.

A spin-off featuring legacy cast members Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan will premiere this July, but no date has been specified.

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” follows the two New York socialites as they head to Benton, Ill., in a hysterical fish-out-of-water experience.

“Housewives” fans may be happy to hear that “Botched” — the plastic surgery series starring Dr. Terry Dubrow (husband of “OC” housewife Heather Dubrow) and Paul Nassif (ex-husband of former “Beverly Hills” housewife Adrienne Maloof) — has been renewed at Bravo’s sister network E!

The announcements were made as part of NBC Universal’s upfront release.