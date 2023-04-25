The trailer for the new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” — the longest-running “Real Housewives” show — just dropped, and it is juicy.

Tamra Judge returns as a full-time cast member for Season 17, after being let go from the show after Season 14. Judge initially joined the show all the way back in Season 3 (2007).

In addition to Tamra Judge, returning to the series are Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Neither of last season’s newcomers — Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong — were asked to return.

New this season is Jennifer Pedranti, a mother of five with children ranging from 5 to 18.

Vicki Gunvalson, the self-proclaimed “OG of the O.C.” will appear in a guest role, while former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong joins in a “friend” capacity. She is the first cast member in “Housewives” history to cross franchises.

Judge, Gunvalson and Armstrong all recently appeared together in Season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” premieres June 7. New episodes of “RHOC” will air Wednesdays on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Viewers can catch up on Seasons 1-16 of “RHOC” on Peacock. Watch the Season 17 trailer below: