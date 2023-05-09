The Netflix spin-off series created by Shonda Rhimes appeared in the streamer’s top 10 in 91 countries

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” showed the power of Netflix’s hit franchise, reaching the top of Netflix’s Top 10 TV list with more than 22 million views since its release on May 4 (148.28 million hours viewed divided by 6.49 runtime hours).

Starring Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte), Corey Mylchreest (Young King George), Arsema Thomas (Young Agatha Danbury), and more, Shondaland’s “Bridgerton” prequel debuted to critical acclaim and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries.