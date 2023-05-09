India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in "Queen Charlotte" (Netflix)

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in "Queen Charlotte" (Netflix)

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Rules Over Netflix Top 10 TV List in First Week

by | May 9, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

The Netflix spin-off series created by Shonda Rhimes appeared in the streamer’s top 10 in 91 countries

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” showed the power of Netflix’s hit franchise, reaching the top of Netflix’s Top 10 TV list with more than 22 million views since its release on May 4 (148.28 million hours viewed divided by 6.49 runtime hours).

Starring Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte), Corey Mylchreest (Young King George), Arsema Thomas (Young Agatha Danbury), and more, Shondaland’s “Bridgerton” prequel debuted to critical acclaim and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

Become a member to read more.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap's TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
A picketer wearing a robot costume works the picket lines at Universal Studios on Monday, May 6, 2023.

Hollywood, Are You Team Human or Team AI? It’s Time to Choose | PRO Insight
Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar and Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 Trailer: Devi Isn’t Ready to Say Goodbye (Video)
disney abc signature wga writer strike

Disney’s Streaming Profitability Is Wall Street’s Top Concern – Not the Hollywood Writers’ Strike

Netflix Tackles Opioid Crisis and Sackler Dynasty in First Look at ‘Painkiller’ Limited Series (Photos)
Villain Auric Goldfinger (Gert Frobe) laughs as British agent James Bond (Sean Connery) lies strapped to a table beneath a laser weapon in a still from the film "Goldfinger."

Sensitivity Readers Take Aim at 007: No, Mr. Bond, They Expect You to Cry | Commentary

How – and When – a Long Hollywood Strike Could Hurt the Movie Industry

LA Magazine Hires Variety’s Shirley Halperin as New Editor-in-Chief, Ada Guerin Joins as Creative Director | Exclusive
Stranger things

‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Halted Due to WGA Strike