Surprise! ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 Has Already Been Filmed, Will Conclude Netflix Series

Netflix has renewed “Sweet Tooth” for a third and final season, which was already filmed in New Zealand.

The DC Comics adaptation, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television, executive produced by Jim Mickle and Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran and co-executive produced by Team Downey’s Evan Moore, premiered its second season on Netflix on April 27, with 48.3 million hours viewed in its first four days of release.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life,” Mickle, who also serves as showrunner, writer and director, told Netflix’s Tudum. “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

Mickle added that Season 3 is a “Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale.”

“Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2,” he said.

“Sweet Tooth” stars Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie. For Season 3, Rosalind Chao (Zhang) and Amy Seimetz (Birdie) have been upped to a series regulars. Cara Gee (Siana) and newcomer Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Nuka) also joins as a new series regulars.

The renewal comes as the Writers Guild of America is going on strike for the first time since November 2007 after the group was as unable to reach a deal in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers before Monday’s deadline.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.