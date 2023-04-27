Office With a View: Amanda Burrell, Team Downey

Amanda Burrell of Team Downey has advice for newcomers to the industry: "Build your people."

Team Downey President Says It’s Important to Nurture Early-Career Connections: ‘Build Your People’

by | April 27, 2023 @ 3:59 PM

Office With a View: Amanda Burrell’s work is ultimately about building a ”community of like-minded individuals“ and then ”fiercely“ protecting their vision, the ”Sweet Tooth“ producer tells TheWrap

Before joining actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey to help oversee their production company, known for projects like “Perry Mason” and the “Sherlock Holmes” film franchise, Amanda Burrell rose through the ranks in independent film.

A key lesson she learned early in her career: “Build your people.”

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

