Lauren Neustadter, President of Film and TV at Hello Sunshine

How Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter Chooses Where Projects Land: They Must ‘Love It Like We Love It’

by | April 6, 2023 @ 3:33 PM

Office With a View: The film and TV president at Reese Witherspoon’s production company reads material constantly and says ”evaluating material is like a muscle“ that ”strengthens over time“

It took a while for some of Lauren Neustadter’s projects to see the light of day. But now a host of Hello Sunshine projects, some from deals made during or before the pandemic, are out in the world.

The production company’s president of film and television and key creative partner of founder Reese Witherspoon saw “Daisy Jones & the Six,” adapted from a book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, debut on Amazon’s Prime Video. April will see two more book-based limited series, “Tiny Beautiful Things“ starring Kathryn Hahn and “The Last Thing He Told Me” starring Jennifer Garner, the former based off of Cheryl Strayed’s book of advice column responses and the latter based off Laura Dave’s novel. 

"Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed an internship at the South Bend Tribune for the ‘In the Bend’ section. Dessi fell in love with journalism in high school, where she started contributing to her school newspaper, The Eagle Eye. She also blogged about books for Santa Margarita Catholic High School’s library blog, “The Blueprint.” Dessi pursued journalism in college, writing for the Scene section of Notre Dame’s tri-campus student paper “The Observer,” and serving as news editor at “Scholastic” magazine."

