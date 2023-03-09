Apple TV+ has unveiled the first trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” the limited series based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

The seven-part drama stars Jennifer Garner (who also executive produces) as Hannah, a woman who starts to question everything when her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) disappears overnight leaving only a note that reads “protect her.”

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for my daughter,” Coster-Waldau’s Owen says when Garner asks what defines him in the beginning of the trailer.

The “her” this note refers to is Bailey (Angourie Rice), Owen’s daughter and Hannah’s step-daughter. The television adaptation also stars Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

Garner’s Hannah receives the note from a young girl, and a man shows up to her house to tell her that her husband is not who she thinks he is. When she tries to find him at work, the FBI has raided his office building, and his car is not in its parking spot.

When Rice’s Bailey asks where her dad is, all Hannah can say is “I don’t know.” Bailey gets in the car one night with a bag full of cash as suspenseful violin music creeps into viewers’ psyches.

“He lied to me and then he disappeared and I wanna know the truth!” Rice exclaims further on.

Suspicious glimpses of David Morse and Victor Garber giving knowing glances complicate the mystery further. The trailer ends with Garner stumbling upon some sort of shocking scene.

The first two episodes premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14, 2023, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television. Created and adapted by Laura Dave alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, “The Last Thing He Told Me” marks the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television. Olivia Newman directs the pilot episode, and the all-female director lineup for the series includes Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, and Lila Neugebauer.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” joins Hello Sunshine thriller series like “Surface” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and “Truth Be Told” starring Octavia Spencer on Apple TV+, continuing a partnership that also includes include the upcoming unscripted “My Kind of Country” and “The Morning Show” starring Witherspoon herself and Jennifer Anniston.

Published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021, the novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” became an instant #1 New York Times Bestseller and remained on the list for more than a year. To date, the book has sold more than 2 million copies in the United States alone and has been embraced in thirty-eight countries. The paperback edition of “The Last Thing He Told Me” will be available for the first time on March 21, 2023 and available to pre-order now.