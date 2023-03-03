Taylor Jenkins Reid’s New York Times bestselling novel “Daisy Jones & the Six” is coming to the small screen.

The 10-episode series tells the story of how the fictional rock band (inspired by Fleetwood Mac) rose to legendary status, and how behind-the-scenes drama tore them apart after their last show on October 4, 1977 at Soldier Field in Chicago. “Documentary” footage is mixed in to create the full picture behind the formation and breakup of one the biggest rock ‘n roll bands in the ‘70s.

Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club selected Reid’s novel as the Feb. 2019 pick, but her production company Hello Sunshine and Amazon paired up to adapt the show back in 2018, before the book was even published. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who worked together on “The Spectacular Now” and “500 Days of Summer,” adapted “Daisy Jones” for television. Executive producers Michael Ponsoldt, Will Graham and Nzingha Stewart also directed various episodes.

Fans of the book, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough or Sam Claflin, or all of the above may be wondering how to watch “Daisy Jones & the Six.” We have all the details below:

When Does “Daisy Jones & the Six” Premiere?

The series debuts March 3, 2023. New episodes will roll out every Friday through March 24.

Will “Daisy Jones & the Six” Be Streaming?

Yes! “Daisy Jones & the Six” will roll out exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

What Is “Daisy Jones & the Six” About?

The story follows the evolution of rock band The Dunne Brothers — comprised of five guy friends — as they go from playing gigs for fun to becoming serious about their work. Though it was Graham Dunne’s (Will Harrison) idea to start a band, his brother Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) soon takes over as frontman. Graham plays guitar, Eddi Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) plays base and Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon) keeps time on the drums. Add keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse) and Billy’s girlfriend who turns into the band’s in-house photographer and publicist Camila Alvarez (Camila Morrone) and they become The Six. Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) has paved a separate path for herself on the Sunset Strip until music producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright) asks her to feature on one of The Six’s songs, and the titular group is born.

Who Is in “Daisy Jones and the Six”?

Riley Keough plays Daisy Jones. Sam Claflin portrays Billy Dunne, and Will Harrison plays his younger brother Graham. Josh Whitehouse plays bassist Eddie Roundtree, and Sebastian Chacon brings drummer Warren Rojas to life. Musician Suki Waterhouse plays Karen Sirko on the keys, and Camila Morrone plays Camila Alvarez, later Camila Dunne. Tom Wright plays Teddy Price. Nabiyah Be portrays Daisy’s best friend and disco singer Simone Jackson. Timothy Olyphant guest stars as tour manager Rod Reyes.

Watch the Trailer