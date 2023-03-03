The world and music of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel “Daisy Jones & The Six,” including album “Aurora,” has come to life. Fronted by band members Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), “Daisy Jones & The Six” is now a TV series on Amazon Prime Video, but bringing the show to life meant that the songs that make the titular group a hit needed to actually be written.

Yes, that’s Claflin and Keough really singing in the show, but each song on the album “Aurora” has a stacked list of well-known songwriters.

All the songs in “Daisy Jones & The Six” were either written or co-written by Blake Mills, who also produced the album.

Co-writers include Marcus Mumford, Chris Weisman, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Z Berg, Jason Boesel, Matt Sweeney, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, James Valentine, Barbara Gruska, Ethan Gruska, Stephony Smith, Jonathan Rice, Joe Keefe, Kayslee Collins and Taylor Goldsmith. 25 total original songs were written for the show, including the 11 songs on “Aurora.” Mills and his partner Tony Berg operate Sound City Studios in Van Nuys — where parts of the show take place — and where the album was recorded.

All the songs were mixed by Joseph Lorge and Blake Mills. All the songs were recorded by Joseph Lorge with additional production by Tony Berg and additional recording by Will Maclellan. The cast members contributed vocals only, and the lyrics to the songs are brand new, not from Reid’s book.

Here’s who wrote and sang every song on the “Aurora” album for “Daisy Jones & the Six”:

“Aurora”

Vocals performed by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Written by Blake Mills, Chris Weisman, Cass McCombs and Matt Sweeney

“Let Me Down Easy”

Vocals performed by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Background vocals performed by Z Berg

Written by Z Berg, Ali Tamposi, James Valentine and Blake Mills

“Kill You to Try”

Vocals performed by Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, James Petrall and Nicki Bluhm

Written by Blake Mills, Barbara Gruska and Ethan Gruska

“Two Against Three”

Vocals by Riley Keough

Written by Blake Mills

“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Vocals performed by Sam Claflin

Background vocals performed by Blake Mills and Madison Cunningham

Written by Blake Mills, Jason Boesal, Stephony Smith, Jonathan Rice and Marcus Mumford

“Regret Me”

Vocals performed by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Background vocals performed by Nicki Bluhm and James Petralli

Written by Blake Mills and Chris Weisman

“You Were Gone”

Vocals performed by Sam Claflin and Riley Keough

Background vocals performed by James Petralli & Z Berg

Written by Blake Mills and Chris Weisman

“More Fun to Miss”

Vocals performed by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Written by Blake Mills and Matt Sweeney

“Please”

Vocals performed by Sam Claflin

Background vocals performed by James Petralli and Nicki Bluhm

Written by Blake Mills and Chris Wiesman

“The River”

Vocals performed by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Background vocals performed by Blake Mills and Z Berg

Written by Blake Mills, Z Berg, Joe Keefe and Kayslee Collins

“No Words”

Vocals performed by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Background vocals performed by Nicki Bluhm and James Petralli

Written by Blake Mills

“Daisy Jones & the Six” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.